Peace walk held in Landi Kotal Bazaar

Khyber - Amid prevailing tensions at the Pak-Afghan border in Torkham, a peace walk was held in Landi Kotal Bazaar on Saturday.

Scores of people from different walks of life, including political leaders, members of the Torkham Clearing Agents Union, laborers, and local traders, participated in the march.

Addressing the gathering, those leading the walk—Aftab Shinwari, Tehsil Chairman Shah Khalid, Pakistan Peoples Party district leader Shah Rehman, and others—stated that for the past one and a half weeks, the Pak-Afghan authorities had suspended the Torkham crossing over a minor dispute, causing immense hardship for people on both sides of the border.

They emphasized that fighting is not a solution to any dispute and urged both neighboring countries to resolve the issue through dialogue. The ongoing closure, they noted, has negatively impacted the economies of both nations and has severely affected daily wage earners, passengers, including patients, and transporters.

The participants demanded that high-ranking officials from both sides show compassion for their citizens, reopen the border for general crossing, and resolve border matters through negotiations. Holding banners and placards inscribed with pro-border reopening statements, they marched from Bacha Khan Chowk, Landi Kotal Bazaar, to the Landi Kotal-Torkham Bypass Road before dispersing peacefully.

The Torkham border has remained closed for the fifteenth day due to a dispute between Pakistan and Afghanistan’s border security forces over the construction of a security post by Afghan forces in a prohibited area.