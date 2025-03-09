Sunday, March 09, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM Shehbaz approves support for women entrepreneurs in SMEs

PM Shehbaz approves support for women entrepreneurs in SMEs
Web Desk
2:11 PM | March 09, 2025
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to include women entrepreneurs from cottage industries and small businesses in the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector to boost their economic participation.

The decision was made during a meeting in Islamabad on Saturday to review ongoing reforms under the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA). The Prime Minister formed a committee to develop a comprehensive action plan for empowering women in small-scale businesses and directed it to submit recommendations.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized prioritizing the empowerment of educated and skilled women in rural and remote areas, urging authorities to facilitate women entrepreneurs in cottage industries. He also directed the establishment of facilitation centers to provide specialized training to help women enhance their businesses.

Additionally, he instructed officials to offer low-cost loans to women under the Youth Loan Scheme to support their entrepreneurial ventures.

CM Maryam Nawaz orders implementation of RS37,000 minimum wage in Punjab

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, stating that necessary resources and training would be provided to enable them to secure employment and run successful businesses.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1741501979.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025