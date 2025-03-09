PM Shehbaz approves support for women entrepreneurs in SMEs

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to include women entrepreneurs from cottage industries and small businesses in the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector to boost their economic participation.

The decision was made during a meeting in Islamabad on Saturday to review ongoing reforms under the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA). The Prime Minister formed a committee to develop a comprehensive action plan for empowering women in small-scale businesses and directed it to submit recommendations.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized prioritizing the empowerment of educated and skilled women in rural and remote areas, urging authorities to facilitate women entrepreneurs in cottage industries. He also directed the establishment of facilitation centers to provide specialized training to help women enhance their businesses.

Additionally, he instructed officials to offer low-cost loans to women under the Youth Loan Scheme to support their entrepreneurial ventures.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, stating that necessary resources and training would be provided to enable them to secure employment and run successful businesses.