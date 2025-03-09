Police constable succumbs to injuries after encounter with criminals

Rawalpindi - A police head constable killed during an encounter with outlaws was buried in his village Syed Kasran after his funeral prayers were offered at Police Lines Headquarter earlier in the day.

The funeral of Head Constable Irtifah Ali, who was shot and injured in the area of Airport Police Station on Friday, was attended by a large number of people including city police officer Rawalpindi, district police officer Murree, SSP Operations Rawalpindi, divisional SPs, and other police officials.

Speaking on the occasion, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani said that so far 120 officials of Rawalpindi police had met martyrdom in line of their duty. He said that the police department would not forgive the ultimate sacrifice paid by Irtifah Ali and the family of the deceased would always be remembered. The deceased left behind his widow, parents, a sister and two brothers.

In his message, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar paid tribute to the martyred head constable. In the sad moments, the Punjab police stand by the bereaved family. The IG said that the department would never abandon the family of Irtifah.

It was on Friday when a police party got information about the presence of Dilbar Khan, a proclaimed offender in an attempted murder case, outside his house in Palm City near Chaklala along with two unknown men. The police team including the deceased head constable raided the area to arrest the PO and his accomplice.

When the police team reached in the street at about 12:55pm, the three men opened fire on the law enforcers as they attempted to arrest them. A bullet hit Irtifah who fell on the ground. The outlaws started fleering while continuing firing on the police personnel. One the fleeing criminal got hit by a bullet and died on the spot while other two ran away towards a nearby nullah, the police said in the FIR.

The wounded Irtifah was shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital where he on early Saturday morning succumbed to his wounds and died.