With the political landscape stabilising and the economy showing signs of recovery, Pakistan is at a transformative moment, looking ahead with cautious optimism. But even so, challenges remain—security concerns and the need for sustainable growth persist. Against this backdrop, a new vision has been charted in the form of Uraan Pakistan. This vision is not just a call for change but a reformative strategy designed to build on recent progress, ensuring long-term peace, security, political stability, and, most importantly, the continuity of policies that will drive the nation’s future across successive administrations. But will the fragmented political streams and varying leadership approaches allow for the continuity of these policies, or will they be rebranded and reshaped with each shift in power?

In Pakistan’s fluid political landscape, where shifts in power often lead to abrupt changes in national policies, this transformative five-year plan calls for long-term thinking and stable governance that transcends political frictions. Only by ensuring policy continuity can the country stabilise its political environment, secure its borders, and foster the economic growth needed to meet the needs of its people.

Pakistan’s political environment has long been marked by uncertainty, with frequent changes in government and leadership. Political cycles, often driven by electoral results or power struggles, have resulted in a lack of continuity in governance. Over the years, Pakistan has seen periods of military rule followed by short-lived civilian administrations, each introducing a new set of policies—many of which have been reversed or neglected by subsequent governments. This lack of continuity has undermined the potential for long-term planning and left Pakistan vulnerable to internal instability. Political crises have become a regular feature of the country’s landscape, leading to a lack of confidence in governance. For Pakistan to move forward, the intent behind Uraan Pakistan must be realised through policy frameworks that endure across political shifts.

While political disruptions can be attributed to the lack of a robust institutional framework, it is equally due to the failure of political parties to align on national priorities. Instead of focusing on long-term development goals, political discourse often centres on short-term electoral promises, which only further deepen the cycle of instability. The document advocates for a policy architecture that remains intact regardless of political leadership. This means creating policies in key sectors—such as national security, economic development, education, and healthcare—that transcend individual party agendas and have broad political consensus. While change is inevitable, ensuring that certain foundational policies persist allows the state to build on existing gains and avoid the pitfalls of short-term political thinking.

Pakistan’s national security remains one of the most pressing concerns for the nation. Security in Pakistan cannot simply be viewed in the traditional sense of military defence but must also include internal peace, social cohesion, and regional stability. Much like the National Security Policy that was formulated by the previous government, the Uraan Pakistan Plan calls for a strategic, multi-dimensional approach to security that is paramount to economic growth and stability. Internally, Pakistan faces numerous security challenges, from terrorism and extremism to economic instability and political violence. Each of these challenges demands a coordinated, long-term response that incorporates intelligence-sharing, counterterrorism strategies, and efforts to address the root causes of extremism. Without policy continuity, efforts to combat these issues can be easily derailed by changes in political leadership.

A consistent approach to internal security policies is fundamental and is placed as a key strategic enabler for the five E’s. Pakistan’s counterterrorism strategy, which has shown some success in recent years, needs to be further strengthened by continued investment in law enforcement, intelligence capabilities, de-radicalisation programmes, and the proper enforcement of due process of law. This long-term strategy must be untethered from electoral cycles, focusing instead on the long-term security of the state and its citizens.

While internal security challenges are pressing, Pakistan’s foreign policy must also be grounded in long-term stability. A consistent foreign policy approach is essential to maintaining Pakistan’s strategic relationships, such as the one with China through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. For example, increasing cooperation with China, particularly in the context of the CPEC and its security, is critical. By ensuring that CPEC Phase Two is not derailed by political changes, Pakistan can leverage this partnership to improve its infrastructure and access to international markets, ultimately contributing to its broader security and economic objectives.

For Pakistan to move forward, political stability cannot be achieved through the actions of the executive alone. The five-year plan envisions strengthening the country’s democratic institutions, ensuring that they function independently and without interference. This includes reforming the judicial system, ensuring that elections are free and fair, and promoting transparency in government activities. A stable, functional democracy requires a commitment to accountability, where leaders are held responsible for their decisions and actions. Pakistan’s existing institutional framework—parliament, judiciary, and military—must remain strong and resilient, unshackled by the political whims of the day. In addition, there must be greater emphasis on strengthening civil society and fostering greater public participation in governance.

The continuation of the National Security Policy must be kept as a priority, regardless of it being formulated by the previous government. This comprehensive framework is essential to addressing Pakistan’s multifaceted security challenges, from terrorism to cyber threats. Ensuring that the NSP’s policies are not abandoned or altered due to the current political shift will help maintain Pakistan’s focus on its long-term security and economic goals listed in the Uraan Pakistan Plan.

The conceptual contours of Uraan Pakistan offer a compelling vision for the future of Pakistan, where governance is not shaped by the whims of political cycles but by a strategic commitment to long-term goals that serve the national interest above party politics. At its core, the plan is about laying the groundwork for a resilient economy, secure borders, and social harmony, all while fostering a culture of inclusive growth. This vision does not shy away from addressing the challenges of extremism, political fragmentation, or economic disparity but proposes a unified framework for tackling these issues over time. But for the plan to materialise in actuality, it requires both the resolve of its leadership and the participation of its citizens. It is a collective responsibility to uphold the values of continuity, stability, and progress. Only through sustained commitment to these ideals can Pakistan truly unlock its potential and chart a course towards a future that benefits all its people—today and for generations to come.

Aisha Saeed

The writer is an independent media and foreign policy analyst. She tweets @MsAishaK.