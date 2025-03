President Asif Ali Zardari has called a joint session of parliament, scheduled for tomorrow (Monday) at 3 PM.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat, all arrangements have been finalized for the session, which will be presided over by NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

President Zardari will address the gathering, marking the start of the second parliamentary year.

The session was summoned on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.