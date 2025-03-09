Sunday, March 09, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab coaches mobilised to scout top talent for National Games

Staff Reporter
March 09, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, has directed provincial coaches to travel across the province to identify and select top-performing athletes for the 35th National Games in Karachi. Chairing a high-level meeting at the National Hockey Stadium to assess preparations for the prestigious event, Khokhar emphasized the importance of a merit-based selection process. The meeting was attended by Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial, Director General Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal, Director Admin Dr. M. Kaleem, Director Sports Rana Nadeem Anjum, Project Director PMU Qaiser Raza, Director Youth Affairs Umair Hassan, and other key officials. During the meeting, DG Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal provided a detailed briefing on the province’s readiness for the Games. Highlighting the need for rigorous player selection, Faisal Khokhar stressed that provincial sports associations would be actively involved in ensuring a transparent and merit-driven trial process under the supervision of qualified coaches. “Our athletes will deliver outstanding performances in the National Games. The responsibility of achieving top results has been assigned to all provincial coaches, who will ensure high-level training under expert supervision,” he said. Additionally, he highlighted the Punjab Youth Affairs and Sports Department’s commitment to generating revenue for sports development.  

Greek govt survives no-confidence vote over 2023 train inferno

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1741416978.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025