Punjab coaches mobilised to scout top talent for National Games

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, has directed provincial coaches to travel across the province to identify and select top-performing athletes for the 35th National Games in Karachi. Chairing a high-level meeting at the National Hockey Stadium to assess preparations for the prestigious event, Khokhar emphasized the importance of a merit-based selection process. The meeting was attended by Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial, Director General Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal, Director Admin Dr. M. Kaleem, Director Sports Rana Nadeem Anjum, Project Director PMU Qaiser Raza, Director Youth Affairs Umair Hassan, and other key officials. During the meeting, DG Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal provided a detailed briefing on the province’s readiness for the Games. Highlighting the need for rigorous player selection, Faisal Khokhar stressed that provincial sports associations would be actively involved in ensuring a transparent and merit-driven trial process under the supervision of qualified coaches. “Our athletes will deliver outstanding performances in the National Games. The responsibility of achieving top results has been assigned to all provincial coaches, who will ensure high-level training under expert supervision,” he said. Additionally, he highlighted the Punjab Youth Affairs and Sports Department’s commitment to generating revenue for sports development.