Punjab govt distributes free livestock to 236 rural women for economic empowerment in Vehari

Vehari - In line with Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz’s vision, the Punjab government, in collaboration with the Livestock and Dairy Development Department, has distributed free livestock to 236 rural women in Vehari, including those from 12 districts in south Punjab. The goal is to economically empower these women, particularly those who are divorced, widowed, or impoverished. The event was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Livestock Sardar Muhammad Aasim Sher Maken, MNA Syed Sajid Shah, MPA Noshair Anjam Langrial, ex-members Assembly Ch Nazir Aarain, Khalid Mahmood Dogar, Farrah Manzor Rind, District President PML-N women wing Nosheen Malik, Dr Mohsin, Dr Zaakir, Dr Salman and other officials. The distributed livestock will enable these women to improve their economic status by selling milk and other dairy products, ultimately enhancing their livelihoods. As stated by Sardar Muhammad Aasim Sher Maken, this programme aims to empower rural women, particularly those who are underprivileged or impoverished, by providing them with livestock assets. This initiative is part of the Punjab government’s efforts to promote economic growth and social development in rural areas.