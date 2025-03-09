RDA removes encroachments, seals 30 properties on Defence Road

Rawalpindi - The Enforcement Squad of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Saturday demolished encroachments at Defence Road. The operation, conducted under the directions from Director General RDA Kinza Murtaza.

The demolition operation focused on removing encroachments including sheds, ramps, and sealed over 30 properties including structures, shops, and buildings, that were obstructing road access. The operation was supported by police personnel from Morgha Police Station. The initiative is part of a broader effort to restore order and improve both pedestrian safety and vehicular movement on the road.

DG RDA emphasized that these actions were taken in response to direct instructions from the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who has issued a zero-tolerance policy on encroachments. She said the removal of these encroachments was essential for ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and providing a safer environment for everyone.

Further, the DG outlined that the operation was just the beginning of an ongoing effort to improve Rawalpindi’s infrastructure. Encroachments not only contribute to traffic congestion but also pose significant safety hazards. This is why it is crucial to restore accessible and safe streets for residents, she added.

In line with the city’s urban development strategy, RDA plans to conduct similar operations across Rawalpindi.

These actions are aimed at optimizing infrastructure and improving the quality of life for all citizens. The RDA also urges the public to cooperate in maintaining encroachment-free zones to ensure that Rawalpindi’s streets remain safe, accessible, and congestion-free. The operation team consisted of Director Land Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Building Surveyor Aamir Mahmood Malik, and other RDA staff, along with personnel from the area police.