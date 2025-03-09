Rising Inflation

Pakistan’s inflation crisis has reached alarming levels, severely impacting the purchasing power of the average citizen. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation surged to 29.7% in 2023, with food inflation exceeding 40% at times. The cost of staple items such as wheat, sugar, and cooking oil has more than doubled in the past two years, while electricity and fuel prices have seen frequent and drastic hikes.

The consequences have been devastating for middle- and lower-income families. With average salary increases of only 10–15%, the rising cost of living has drastically reduced disposable income. A household that once sustained itself on Rs. 50,000 per month now struggles to cover even basic expenses, as rent, groceries, utilities, and transport costs consume nearly all earnings. The minimum wage in most provinces is Rs. 32,000, yet even those earning double this amount find it difficult to maintain a decent standard of living.

Fuel prices, which have crossed Rs. 300 per litre, have further weakened purchasing power, as rising transportation costs directly impact the prices of everyday goods. Education and healthcare expenses have skyrocketed, forcing families to cut down on essential needs. Small businesses are suffering as consumer spending declines, leading to layoffs and potential closures.

To curb economic distress, the government must implement strict price controls, crack down on hoarding, and promote local production to reduce reliance on imports. Immediate relief measures, such as tax breaks for low-income families and subsidies on essential goods, are necessary to prevent millions from falling below the poverty line. If inflation remains unchecked, Pakistan risks not only economic instability but also severe social unrest.

ABDUL MAARIJ,

Karachi.