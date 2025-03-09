Sargodha Police kill triple-murder suspect

SARGODHA - An alleged murderer of three people, including his two nieces and their mother, was killed in a police encounter near Behak Maken area, situated in the jurisdiction of Jhal Chakian police station, on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said that a police team, during routine checking of vehicles and motorcycles, signaled two suspected motorcycles to stop for checking. However, the riders sped away, instead of stopping at the picket. The police chased them. Seeing a police party chasing them, they opened fire on them.

The police retaliated the fire, and in exchange of fire a man was killed, who was later on identified as Taimoor, the killer of three. The police said the deceased was killed by the firing of his accomplices, who managed to flee from the scene.

The police said the deceased had killed his two nieces, and their mother, and injured two other nieces at village 103-NB on a land dispute one month ago, and had been declared a most wanted person by the Sadr police.

15 criminals nabbed

The district police on Saturday arrested 15 criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district. A police spokesperson said that police teams from different police stations raided different localities under their respective jurisdictions and arrested Nadeem, Naeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others besides recovering 2-kg hashish,2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns and 203 bullets. Further investigation was underway.

Eight power pilferers held

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team on Saturday caught eight power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown launched here. According to official sources, the task force teams raided various areas and caught eight accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering. They were identified as— Nisar Ahmad, Khadam Hussain, Rasheed Ali, Arshad, Lashari Abass, Dost Muhammad, Ishtiaq and Sami Muhammad. Police registered cases against pilferers.