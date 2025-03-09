SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee to meet tomorrow

ISLAMABAD - The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will meet on Monday to decide about the monetary policy.

The central bank will consider cutting the interest rate after decline in inflation rate. The SBP had already reduced the interest rate from a record high of 22 percent in June to 12 percent, with the latest 100 bps cut in January. Analysts believed that the SBP might maintain the interest rate as inflation is expected to increase in ongoing month of month.

Pakistan’s inflation has further dropped to 1.5 percent in February 2025, which is lowest since September 2015. The inflation remained lower than the projections of the government during the previous month. The ministry of finance has recently projected that inflation is anticipated to remain within the range of 2.0-3.0 percent for February 2025; however, there are prospects of a slight increase to 3.0-4.0 percent by March 2025. Business leaders have stressed that the government must reduce interest rates to 6% immediately for the next five years.

In last monetary policy, the SBP had revised its inflation projections for FY25 from an earlier estimate of 11.5-13.5 percent to a new range of 5.5-7.5 percent. The declining trend in inflation is mainly led by the downward adjustment in electricity tariffs; adequate supply of key food items leading to low level of food inflation; stability in exchange rate; and favorable base effect. Underlying inflationary pressures – as indicated by core inflation – also moderated amidst contained domestic demand, though these remain elevated. Moreover, inflation expectations also remained volatile. Based on these trends, the MPC reiterated its earlier assessment that the near-term inflation will remain volatile and is expected to increase close to the upper bound of the target range towards the end of FY25. On balance, the MPC expects headline inflation for FY25 to average between 5.5 – 7.5 percent. Going forward, inflation outlook is subject to risks emanating from volatile global commodity prices, protectionist policies in major economies, timing and magnitude of administered energy tariff adjustments, volatile perishable food prices, as well as any additional measures to meet the revenue target.