SCCI chief seeks traders’ role to restore Pak-Afghan trade

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fazal Moqeem Khan has urged Pak-Afghan traders to play a role in finding a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict in order to restore mutual trade between the two neighbouring countries.

The said that due to the closure of the border for many days, traders on both sides of the border had incurred financial losses worth billions of dollars. He asserted that business should be separated from politics to ensure trade growth.

The chamber president urged both Islamabad and Kabul to find a peaceful solution to all issues through table talks to immediately restore bilateral trade.

Moqeem was speaking during an online conference/webinar jointly organized by SCCI and the Pak-Afghan Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) on the border trade closure and other issues faced by traders.

The conference was attended by PAJCCI Pakistan Chapter Vice President and members of the SCCI Executive Committee, including Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Khyber Chamber Group Leader Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi, PAJCCI Coordinator Imtiaz Ali, Director Farooq Ahmad, former SCCI President Faiz Muhammad Faizi, PAJCCI Pakistan Chapter President Junaid Makda, former PAJCCI Pakistan Chapter President Qazi Zahid, and others.

PAJCCI Vice President and Acting Chairman of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment Younas Mohmand, along with elders/trader leaders Haji Gul Arab and Haji Dr Mukhlas Ahmad, participated in the online conference from the Afghanistan side.

During the 17 to 18 days of the closure of the Torkham border, 6,000 goods trucks, especially perishable items like fruit, vegetables, juices, meat, and other food products, were stranded on both sides of the border. As a result, Pak-Afghan traders suffered an approximate monetary loss of up to $10 billion, the meeting was told.

The participants of the meeting urged the governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan, as well as relevant authorities, to resolve the issue through negotiations.

Speakers said that business and trade have been carried out between Pakistan and Afghanistan for several decades and called for joint initiatives to enhance mutual trade between the two countries.

During the conference, a proposal was made to hold a joint flag march to the border. The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry stated that it will make a decision regarding this proposal after consulting with leaders and officials.

In his keynote speech, Moqeem urged Pak-Afghan traders to come forward and play a role in finding a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict, which has had highly negative impacts on mutual trade between the two countries.

He remarked that none of the trade borders in Pakistan had been closed on political grounds, but Torkham, Ghulam Khan, and Kharlachi trade routes frequently remained closed for months due to petty issues, which adversely affected bilateral trade.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi also spoke on the occasion and stressed the need for an early resolution of the Pak-Afghan conflict to restore mutual trade.

A PAJCCI Pakistan Chapter official said that Pakistan and Afghanistan, as close neighbouring countries, should take joint measures to ease the difficulties of traders and facilitate them under a comprehensive mechanism.

Before the closure of the Torkham border, an infrastructure development cess on exports from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was imposed, which forced traders to shift nearly 4,000 to 5,000 goods containers from KP to the Chaman border in Quetta. This not only badly affected exports but also rendered customs clearing agents jobless.

With the efforts of the SCCI, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had reduced the cess on exports from 2 percent to 1 percent. However, the notification regarding the reduction had not yet been included in the system, creating difficulties for traders. The SCCI urged the provincial government to implement the 1 percent cut in the system to ease the traders’ difficulties.

Earlier, SCCI and PAJCCI Pakistan Chapter hailed the efforts of ACCI Chairman Younas Mohmand for highlighting the issues related to the border closure and promoting Pak-Afghan mutual trade.