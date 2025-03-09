Senate chairman refers non-implementation of production orders to privileges committee

ISLAMABAD - Calling it sheer disregard for parliamentary authority, Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Saturday referred the matter of non-compliance of production orders for PTI Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary to the Privileges Committee. In his first appearance in the house, after ending the unofficial boycott, since he issued the first production orders for Senator Chaudhary in January, Senator Gilani in a ruling took serious exception to the issue.

A day earlier, the Senate chairman had issued production orders for jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senators Aon Abbas Buppi and Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary with the direction that their presence should be ensured in Saturday’s session. The authorities implemented the production orders for Buppi but not for Chaudhary.

Earlier on January 13, Gilani had issued production orders for Senator Chaudhary, who is imprisoned in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail, but these were never complied with. After this, Gilani never chaired any session in protest of this non-compliance till he came back in the house to give a ruling.

Gilani was equally welcomed in the house by the opposition and the treasury benches. “As per Rule 71 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, disobedience of the Orders of the Chairman Senate constitutes a breach of privilege,” he said in the ruling and added, “Such disregard for parliamentary authority cannot be allowed to persist unchecked, as it threatens the institutional integrity of the Senate and the broader democratic framework.”

Senator Gilani said as chairman Senate his only endeavour was to uphold the supremacy of Parliament, rule of law and constitution. About arrest of Senator Buppi, he said under rule 79 of the house, it is explicitly provided that when a case is registered against a member, or a member is arrested on a criminal charge, convicted, or detained under an executive order, the committing judge, magistrate, or executive authority is duty-bound to immediately intimate such fact to the chairman Senate, indicating the reasons for the arrest, detention or imprisonment of the member in the appropriate form prescribed in the Second Schedule.

“Regrettably, no such intimation was received by my office in this instance, reflecting a clear violation of established parliamentary procedures and disregard for institutional protocol,” Gilani said.

“Yet again, the directives concerning Senator Ejaz Chaudhary have not been fulfilled, amounting to non-compliance with the lawful Orders of the Chair,” he said. Speaking on the floor of the house, Senator Buppi in an emotional speech narrated the story of his arrest from his residence in Multan.

The lawmaker said that around 20 individuals came to his house at around 8:30am on March 6. “They first broke front door of my home, then they tied up all my houseworkers at one place,” he alleged. Without naming any law enforcement agency, he claimed that a joint operation was conducted as his factory was raided as well.

The PTI senator said he was sleeping in his room with his wife when they forcibly entered his room, grabbed him from his collar and arrested him.

Senator Buppi said that the hunting charges against him were frivolous and recalled that fake cases against former federal minister Fawad Chaudhary and PTI leader Shehryar Afridi were registered in the same police station in the past. He went on to say that his ‘fault’ was running a campaign against inflation in south Punjab and raising his voice for incarcerated PTI leaders. The Senate Hall echoed with the slogans of “long live Imran Khan”, when Bappi vowed to stay loyal to his party founder, saying “no matter how many times he was arrested”. Soon after the chairman’s ruling, Leader of the Opposition in the House Syed Shibli Faraz addressing the chair said his presence has raised the stature of the House.

He praised Gilani for issuing production orders but stressed that their main objective would be met when Senator Chaudhary was produced in the house.