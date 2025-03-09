Six killed as roof collapses at Afghan camp in Karachi

At least six people, including women and children, lost their lives after the roof of their house collapsed in an Afghan camp on the outskirts of Karachi.

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday at Janjal Goth Afghan Camp in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area. According to police, four others sustained injuries in the collapse. The affected family hailed from Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.

Afghan nationals ordered to leave Pakistan

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior has set March 31 as the deadline for Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders to leave the country. Deportations will begin from April 1, according to an official statement.

The government had earlier launched the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Program (IFRP) on November 1, 2023, targeting all undocumented foreigners. Now, the initiative extends to ACC holders as well.

“All illegal foreigners and ACC holders are advised to leave the country voluntarily before March 31, 2025. Thereafter, deportation will commence,” the ministry stated. It assured that no one would be mistreated during repatriation and that food and healthcare arrangements had been made for returning individuals.

Since the campaign began, over 800,000 Afghans have been repatriated, with an estimated 3 million still residing in Pakistan. The government emphasized that those wishing to stay must fulfill all legal requirements and abide by Pakistani laws.