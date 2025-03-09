SMEDA chief vows to enhance women empowerment

LAHORE - Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Chief Executive Officer Socrat Aman Rana Saturday assured of full support to enhance women empowerment in line with this year’s theme of Women’s day; Inspire Inclusion- Accelerate Action. In a media statement here on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the CEO also acknowledged the remarkable achievements of women entrepreneurs in Pakistan in driving growth, innovation and progress in the country. He said, “At SMEDA, we are committed to empowering women economically and providing them with the necessary tools, training, and resources to succeed. We believe that women’s economic empowerment is essential for achieving sustainable development and promoting gender equality.” He added that draft of the first ever Women Entrepreneurship Policy developed by SMEDA under guidance of the MoIP and in consultation with stakeholders would prove to be a game changer towards women’s economic empowerment, once approved by the government. Rana reaffirmed the commitment to enhance SMEDA’s role in creating a more inclusive and equitable society where women have equal opportunities to thrive and succeed. He urged upon the private and public sector’s leaders to work together for breaking down barriers, and promote women’s leadership and participation in all sectors of the economy. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza conducted field visits to multiple locations in Tehsil Wagah Town to oversee the progress of cleanliness drives and anti-encroachment operations under the ongoing Clean Mission initiative, here on Saturday. During the visits to areas including Pir Makki, Rakh Chhanbail, Jallo Pind, Jallo Bazaar, and Jallo Park, the DC reviewed the sanitation arrangements and received a briefing from LWMC officials. He emphasized a strong focus on the sanitation mechanism and directed officers to remain active in the field.

The DC closely monitored the implementation of sanitation measures, assessed the effectiveness of encroachment removal efforts, and interacted with local officials and residents to ensure the initiative’s objectives were being met.

The DC instructed officials to conduct surprise inspections to ensure cleanliness and directed that LWMC workers’ early morning attendance in the field must be guaranteed. He stressed that there would be no compromise on cleanliness measures.

He issued strict orders against encroachment mafias, instructing the immediate removal of both temporary and permanent encroachments. CEO LWMC briefed him on the installation of tough tiles in Pir Maki, after which DC Lahore reviewed the tile samples and directed that they be installed in the best possible manner.

He emphasized that the beauty of the city should not be compromised under any circumstances. He reiterated that the Clean Mission is being actively pursued under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner Wagah Zone Muhammad Amir, and other officials were present.