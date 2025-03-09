Sunday, March 09, 2025
Thieves steal 15 tunnel lights from Karachi underpass

OUR STAFF REPORT
March 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  In a shameful act, 15 tunnel lights which were installed at Nazimabad Underpass in Karachi. Police also registered a first information report (FIR) on behalf of Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) official Shafi. In the FIR, the KMC official stated that 15 tunnel lights were recently installed at Nazimabad Underpass at a height of 25 feet.  He went on to saying that on March 6 when he reached the Underpass for inspection he found that all the tunnel lights were gone.

Police said that CCTV cameras are not installed on both sides of the road yet so they have no clue who took them away.

Police also revealed that the theft was made by using a vehicle as prior to this incident, some drug-addicts had also cut electricity wires from the Underpass. The police said that they are investigating the case after recording statements of the people who reside in adjacent localities.

Residents of the area also expressed fears that due to absence of underpass tunnel lights danger of traffic accidents has risen.

