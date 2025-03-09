Trump Turnberry vandalised by pro-Palestine group in Scotland

SCOTLAND - A pro-Palestine group has vandalised parts of Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in Scotland. Palestine Action posted photographs on social media showing red paint daubed across one of the buildings at the Ayrshire course. The words “Gaza is not for sale” are sprayed across one green and another green appears to have been dug up. A further photograph shows a damaged lamp post at the resort owned by the Trump Organisation. A spokesperson said it was a “childish, criminal act”. Police Scotland confirmed it was investigating the incident. President Trump caused widespread international criticism after repeatedly proposing to empty the Gaza strip of all Palestinians and turn the area into a resort. He proposed taking ownership of the Gaza Strip and redeveloping it, after saying earlier that Palestinians should move out of the region. “The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it too,” Trump said during a joint conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month. Trump made the comments after meeting with the Israeli leader at the White House. Netanyahu responded, saying the idea is “worth paying attention to”. The US president has previously said neighbouring nations could take in displaced Palestinians from Gaza a proposal that was rejected by Arab nations.