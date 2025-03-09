Sunday, March 09, 2025
Twelve injured in shooting at Toronto pub

March 09, 2025
TORONTO  -  Three suspects are still at large after 12 people were injured in a shooting at a pub in Toronto, police in the Canadian city say. The shooting took place at 22:39 on Friday local time (03:39 GMT Saturday) near Scarborough city centre in eastern Toronto. Authorities said six people suffered bullet wounds and others were hurt by flying or broken glass. The injuries were not life-threatening, they said. Toronto police said the three men had entered the pub and “opened fire indiscriminately”. They had been armed with an assault rifle and handguns. A motive “right now remains unclear and we’re chasing down all leads”, said Police Supt Paul MacIntyre. “This was a brazen and reckless act of violence that’s really shaken our community and the city itself,” he added.

