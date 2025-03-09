Two gangs smashed, stolen property worth Rs2.6 million recovered: SSP Farooq

Vehari - Under the leadership of DPO Mansoor Aman, the Daniwal police station is cracking down on professional criminals. SSP Investigation Farooq Ahmed Kamyana, alongwith DSP Circle Ashraf Tabassum and other SHOs, held a press conference at the Daniwal police station.

They reported that SHO Daniwal Rai Sajid Hussain and his team have solved 20 cases of property crimes, recovering stolen goods worth Rs2.6 million. Additionally, two gangs of robbers and thieves were arrested in two separate operations. In the first operation, two members of a motorcycle theft gang, Shahbaz and Safdar, were arrested, and 12 stolen motorcycles, a Mehran car, and other household items worth Rs2.115 million were recovered. Two 30-bore pistols were also seized from the suspects.

In the second operation, two suspects, Zeeshan and Muhammad Bilal, were arrested for burglary, and stolen goods worth Rs545,000 were recovered. SSP Investigation Farooq Ahmed Kamyana and DSP Circle Ashraf Tabassum handed over the recovered motorcycles and other items to their rightful owners during the press conference. The owners expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Vehari police, saying they were able to recover their stolen motorcycles thanks to the efforts of SHO Daniwal Rai Sajid Hussain. SSP Farooq Kamyana added that under the leadership of DPO Mansoor Aman, the district police are utilising all their resources to protect the lives and property of citizens. The crackdown on organised and active gangs is being intensified, with the safety of citizens being the top priority.