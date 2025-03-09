Uneven Strides

The UN’s latest report marking 30 years of progress on women’s rights paints a picture that is, at best, uneven. While there have been gains, they have been accompanied by setbacks, making true gender equality an elusive goal. The same holds true for Pakistan, where women’s progress has followed a frustrating pattern of advancement and regression, dictated by political shifts rather than sustained commitment to gender parity.

Pakistan’s history is not devoid of strong female figures. From the movement for independence to leadership in governance, activism, and business, women have played a defining role. Yet, the systematic erosion of their rights began in earnest during Zia-ul-Haq’s dictatorship, a period that entrenched the influence of religious conservatism in policy and public life. Laws like the Hudood Ordinances not only curtailed women’s legal protections but also reinforced regressive societal norms that continue to hinder progress. Since then, each step forward has been met with resistance, ensuring that half the population remains locked in a perpetual struggle for basic rights.

Even at the global level, feminist discourse has undergone a necessary reckoning. The traditional ‘white feminism’ model, long criticised for its exclusivity, has failed to address the intersectional challenges faced by women of colour, those in developing countries, and marginalised communities. The UN’s findings reinforce the need for a systemic overhaul—both internationally and within Pakistan.

It is time to abandon tokenistic gestures and move towards structural reform. Women’s rights should not be treated as a trend or a bargaining chip in political games. Without meaningful policy shifts and a genuine commitment to dismantling discriminatory structures, the so-called ‘progress’ of the last 30 years will remain just that—uneven and painfully slow.