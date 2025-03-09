US thanks Pakistan for arresting Sharifullah, Kabul attack suspect

The United States Central Command (US Centcom) has expressed gratitude to Pakistan for assisting in the arrest of Sharifullah, the key suspect in the 2021 Kabul Airport attack.

The US highlighted the shared commitment between both nations in combating terrorism.

"We are grateful to Pakistan for its cooperation in the arrest of Sharifullah and for working with the US to bring him to justice," stated a post on US Centcom's Urdu handle on X.

Sharifullah, also known as Jafar, is an operative of Daesh-Khorasan and was arrested in Pakistan based on intelligence provided by the CIA, according to reports.

He has confessed to scouting the route for the deadly suicide bombing at Abbey Gate, which killed 170 Afghans and 13 US troops.

His arrest was announced by US President Donald Trump, who thanked Pakistan for apprehending the "monster," calling it a significant moment for the victims’ families.

The US Centcom emphasized that Islamabad and Washington share a "common interest in the war on terrorism." Meanwhile, Sharifullah has been produced before a Virginia court, where he also admitted involvement in other attacks, including the March 2024 Moscow Crocus City Hall attack.

The US Justice Department revealed that he had provided instructions on using AK-style rifles and other weapons to would-be attackers via video.