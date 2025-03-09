Sunday, March 09, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

US thanks Pakistan for arresting Sharifullah, Kabul attack suspect

US thanks Pakistan for arresting Sharifullah, Kabul attack suspect
Web Desk
3:11 PM | March 09, 2025
National

The United States Central Command (US Centcom) has expressed gratitude to Pakistan for assisting in the arrest of Sharifullah, the key suspect in the 2021 Kabul Airport attack.

The US highlighted the shared commitment between both nations in combating terrorism.

"We are grateful to Pakistan for its cooperation in the arrest of Sharifullah and for working with the US to bring him to justice," stated a post on US Centcom's Urdu handle on X.

Sharifullah, also known as Jafar, is an operative of Daesh-Khorasan and was arrested in Pakistan based on intelligence provided by the CIA, according to reports.

He has confessed to scouting the route for the deadly suicide bombing at Abbey Gate, which killed 170 Afghans and 13 US troops.

His arrest was announced by US President Donald Trump, who thanked Pakistan for apprehending the "monster," calling it a significant moment for the victims’ families.

The US Centcom emphasized that Islamabad and Washington share a "common interest in the war on terrorism." Meanwhile, Sharifullah has been produced before a Virginia court, where he also admitted involvement in other attacks, including the March 2024 Moscow Crocus City Hall attack.

CM Maryam Nawaz orders implementation of RS37,000 minimum wage in Punjab

The US Justice Department revealed that he had provided instructions on using AK-style rifles and other weapons to would-be attackers via video.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1741501979.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025