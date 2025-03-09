War Left Shattered Dreams

When war ends, it brings hope for the resumption of life. Similarly, with the end of the Gaza war and the ongoing ceasefire deal, prisoners who have spent years in jail are finally being released. However, while they have regained their freedom, their dreams of resuming life from where they left off remain shattered. As prisoners are handed over to Gazans by Israel, they return only to find rubble where their homes once stood.

The destruction of Gaza’s infrastructure took just over a year and a half, yet rebuilding is estimated to take more than five years. It is heartbreaking how an entire city was reduced to ruins in mere days under the pretext of searching for Hamas fighters—when in reality, the true aim was to destroy Gaza’s infrastructure. Palestinians’ dreams have been crushed. Students who once aspired to pursue higher education now have no institutions left to attend. Devoted parents who dreamt of educating their newborns have lost everything in the destruction.

Palestinians feel abandoned by the Muslim world, which failed to play its role in stopping the war. Yet, despite the devastation, Gazans find solace in the mercy of Allah, the Most Compassionate, in times of adversity. Though Gaza has been bombed into ruins, the echoes of those explosions now live on in the cries of children and the elderly. One day, Gazans will recount to future generations how, despite the power of Islamic nations and organisations like the SCO, Israel waged war and shattered their dreams and family bonds.

May Allah heal the wounds of the Palestinian people and protect their land—a land of prophets. It is tragic how those who were once given refuge in Palestine have now engulfed it in war. May the day come when Palestinians can rebuild their lives, free from the horrors of war.

SADAM BALOCH,

Ghotki.