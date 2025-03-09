Women march for rights in federal capital

Islamabad - The 8th of March is celebrated as the International Women’s Day all around the world. Despite not receiving formal permission from the government like in the preceding years, women of Islamabad still gathered and marched for the annual Aurat March on Saturday. Women, children, transgender persons, and men as allies were seen with colorful placards expressing what they held closest to their hearts. Every placard had a story behind it as to why out of all other disparities, disadvantages and discriminations, the issue on the placard was deemed most significant to the holder.

Anum, a university student held a sign that said: “NO MEANS NO. PERIOD.”

“This is every woman’s story, I believe. Consent is a basic and simple rule but somehow the people seem not to understand or deem it vital. It is not just about sexual consent, but about respecting women’s choices in all aspects of life,” she asserted.

Kaukab, a retired government servant and rights activist who carried, ‘STOP ABDUCTIONS OF HINDU GIRLS’ explained that she believed the minorities are not respected in our country and the young girls bear the brunt of it. “As a Muslim woman,

I recognize the usurpation of rights of women from different religious faiths by men from my faith. I’m here to stand in solidarity with them,” she said.

This year’s march saw a noticeable increase in participation from women from lower socio-economic backgrounds. Anwer, a nomad living in tents in Islamabad, attended the march with her young children, protesting against the authorities’ treatment of her community. She said, “I’m an easy target for harassment because I’m a woman, but now I know my rights, even if I live on the streets and I am here today demanding respect.”

People from different walks of life and professions had come up with issues they experienced women facing the most every day.

Dr. Afshan, an educationist with a PhD, held up a poignant poster that posed a disturbing question: “WHY IS THE PAKISTANI

GOVERNMENT CRIMINALLY SILENT ON THE ALARMING 21% RATE OF CHILD MARRIAGES INVOLVING GIRLS UNDER THE AGE OF 18?”

“Education is a fundamental right of a girl-child. She needs to be supported with her right to pursue any direction she wants. Child marriage acts as a barrier to life, liberation, and empowerment for her. In my work of distance education, I see this as the bigger barrier for girls who are not based in metropolitan cities.”

Despite backlash women are always joined by men who are their allies in the cause of rights. Upon asking an Islamabad-based journalist, Asad Ali Toor for his comment on why it was important for him, he declared that this day needs to be one at least where men should not speak and only listen to women and their struggles.

”I cover this march every year trying to contribute in whatever way I can facilitating women’s voice to reach a wider public through my social media channels. People need to educate themselves and listen to what these women are saying. The gender equality gap and pay parity need to be addressed, in my observation. I feel it is also too much pressure on men as men and women are like two wheels of a vehicle and cannot do without each other. As a journalist, I encounter many cases of gender-based violence and harassment so the government should ensure speedy trial and raise the shamefully low conviction rate. Women don’t report but the ones who do are further harassed by the police and treated awfully at courts so it becomes discouraging and the government needs to address these issues on priority.”

Among other powerful allies was the renowned kathak dancer Khanzada Asfandyar Khattak, “Coming here is a gesture to stand in solidarity for the women of Pakistan and through women, all the oppressed classes of Pakistan because generally, women are the ones who are on the frontline of oppression by the male-dominated society. We come here to protest peacefully and to become the voice of the underprivileged classes of Pakistan. When men and women are equal in families, the family system will be strengthened. Brutality and subjugation of women of the family affects the family system adversely as it impacts your children as well.

Abuse and violence can never guarantee prosperity even for the man so he needs to be kind to himself by being kind to the women around him. Enemies of women, are enemies of Islam and the Pakistani society.”

SP Pari Gul Tareen who was on duty at the march agreed there is gender-based violence in society. Being the first female police officer from Balochistan, she believed in celebrating womanhood and enhancing strengths to pierce through challenges and break the glass ceiling. Pakistan’s struggle for gender equality is alarmingly evident in the heartbreaking rates of female infanticide reported daily, a harrowing indictment of the nation’s entrenched misogyny. According to the World Economic Forum, Pakistan is ranked 145th out of 146 countries in gender equality.

Given the rate of crimes against women, despite progress in the bigger cities, the country still has a long and arduous journey ahead to achieve true parity between men and women.