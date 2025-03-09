Sunday, March 09, 2025
Women should awear of their rights: Farah Azeem Shah

Women should awear of their rights: Farah Azeem Shah
Staff Reporter
March 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Quetta

QUETTA   -   Member Balochistan Assembly Farah Azeem Shah has said that women should aware of their rights. Talking to APP here on Saturday, parents should play a vital role for for women rights. She said that “The Iman Pakistan Movement has started its struggle from Balochistan Siriab and every political party should be the part of “Iman Pakistan Movement.” She added that federal and provincial governments to establish institutional frameworks to address gender disparities in education, health, employment and political participation.

Staff Reporter

