Young woman dies after donating liver to save her father

Muqaddas, a 20-year-old from Ranipur, Khairpur, tragically passed away after donating part of her liver to her ailing father.

She underwent the transplant at Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) but did not survive the procedure.

Her family alleges medical negligence, claiming doctors assured them of her recovery despite her worsening condition. They were later informed at 2 AM to collect her body.

Devastated, the family laid her to rest in Shujaabad. Her father’s health has further declined following the news.

GIMS Hospital Director, Dr. Rahim Bakhsh Bhatti, stated he was unaware of the case but promised an investigation, noting that such complications occur in one out of 200 transplants.





