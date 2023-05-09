12 people including women and children killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

Twelve people were killed, including women and children, and 20 others injured in airstrikes carried out early Tuesday in Gaza by the Israeli military, working with Israel's Shin Bet internal security service.

The casualties were announced by the Health Ministry in Gaza.

In a statement, the al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, said three members of its leadership and their wives and children were killed in the strikes.

They included the group's senior leader Tareq Izzeldeen, commander Khalil Bahitini and Jahed Ahnam, the secretary-general of the group's military council.

The movement expressed its sorrow over the deaths of its members.

In a statement, Islamic Jihad spokesperson Tariq Silmi said "all options and scenarios are open to the resistance forces in response to the crimes of the occupation forces."

"The resistance will not stop until the occupation is over," said Silmi, adding it "will avenge the martyr leaders."

Hamas movement leader Ismail Haniyeh echoed Silmi’s statement, saying Israel made a mistake in its operation and will pay the price.

"The assassination of leaders through a treacherous operation will not provide security for the occupation (Israel) itself. On the contrary, it will further increase the resistance," said Haniyeh.

Earlier, the army announced Operation Shield and Arrow after launching airstrikes against Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip. It said it targeted the movement’s leadership.