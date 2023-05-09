16 fresh Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

ISLAMABAD - Health officials on Monday said that 16 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country.

As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 0.72 percent while nine pa­tients were in critical condition.

One death was reported from the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours from Lahore while 2,221 Covid-19 tests were conducted. Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel said the government has strength­ened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19. The minister said there was a surveil­lance system at all entry points of the country including airports.