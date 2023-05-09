Tuesday, May 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

16 fresh Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

Agencies
May 09, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -    Health officials on Monday said that 16 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country. 

As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 0.72 percent while nine pa­tients were in critical condition. 

One death was reported from the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours from Lahore while 2,221 Covid-19 tests were conducted. Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel said the government has strength­ened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19. The minister said there was a surveil­lance system at all entry points of the country including airports.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1683521356.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023