1st DIG Police Abdul Aleem Billoo Shaheed Basketball from today

LAHORE - The 1st DIG Police Abdul Aleem Billoo Shaheed Basketball Tournament will start today (Tuesday) at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh, with the support of Sindh Sports Board and under the auspices of Usman Basketball Club and Firdous Ittehad. The tournament will be inaugurated by Sindh Anti-Corruption This announcement was made by Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, the final of the tournament will be played on May 17. Total 12 teams are participating in the tournament.