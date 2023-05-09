Tuesday, May 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

1st DIG Police Abdul Aleem Billoo Shaheed Basketball from today

STAFF REPORT
May 09, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The 1st DIG Police Abdul Aleem Billoo Shaheed Basketball Tournament will start today (Tuesday) at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh, with the support of Sindh Sports Board and under the auspices of Usman Basketball Club and Firdous Ittehad. The tournament will be inaugurated by Sindh Anti-Corruption This announcement was made by Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, the final of the tournament will be played on May 17. Total 12 teams are participating in the tournament. 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1683521356.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023