A Positive Showing

The Pakistan men’s cricket team’s latest showing against New Zealand at home in the One-Day International series has several positives that the green shirts can bank on in the upcoming World Cup. While the loss in the final match meant that the team quickly lost the top spot in the ODI rankings, the way the New Zealand team was swept aside in this series is a good indication of what the current team can do in the format in major upcoming tournaments.

However, even with the team being primed for a competitive outing in the World Cup, India as host means that there is no clarity on whether Pakistan will be participating. Cricket diplomacy between India and Pakistan has been more or less stagnant ever since the Modi government came to power. Attempts have been made to set up a series or two, but the BCCI has always toed the line of New Delhi’s hardline government.

However, an international tournament is much bigger than any bilateral series. The legitimacy of the world cup is contingent on the best teams in the world getting to compete, and Pakistan’s recent (short-lived) ODI number 1 ranking only further reaffirms that it belongs in that list. A world cup without a potential finalist and winner would be tantamount to the other teams getting a walkover. An international tournament should be free from bilateral politics and should be about the sport itself. From Babar Azam to Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan’s team has talent across the pitch and it will be interesting to see if the team can manage to continue its excellent growth and win another world cup.

Pakistan’s cricketing history and potential extend long past this year, and it is hoped that cricket is given precedence in this tournament over India’s petty diplomatic attacks.