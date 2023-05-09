Tuesday, May 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ACS for conversion of cardiology, Nishtar II at solar power

Agencies
May 09, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN    -   Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zaffar on Monday direct­ed officers concerned to con­vert Multan Institute of Cardi­ology and Nishtar Hospital II to solar power at the earliest.

Presiding over a meeting to review matters related to the heath sector, the ACS said that practical steps have been start­ed to improve service delivery at all health centres. 

He said that directives of the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab regarding the provi­sion of the best health facili­ties for the masses were being implemented. 

He said that efforts were be­ing made to provide the best health facilities at rural health centres to DHQs across the province.

Saqib Zaffar directed officers to ensure the implementation of orders regarding the avail­ability of consultant doctors during evening and night du­ties at all Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals and District Head­quarter Hospitals. 

1st DIG Police Abdul Aleem Billoo Shaheed Basketball from today

He urged officers concerned to conduct surprise visits to the health centres to check the presence of doctors and other staff members on duty. 

He said that more efforts were needed to improve health indicators and also stressed the need for more affective ar­rangements regarding the den­gue control drive.

He said that the OPD of Nishtar-II Hospital would be made functional on May 31 and asked officers to ensure the availability of all related medi­cines in the hospital, adding he directed officers concerned to prepare PC-1 of the Emergen­cy Tower at Children Hospital at the earliest and the project would be completed with funds of Rs 5.5 billion.

Giving a briefing on the oc­casion, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care South Punjab Mehr Muhammad Hayyat Luk said that 1,408 health centres including DHQs, THQs and BHUs were opera­tional across South Punjab where 8,496 beds were avail­able for patients. 

Nadal missing Roland Garros would be ‘brutal’ for tennis, says Federer

He said that a comprehen­sive campaign was continued against dengue and other drives. 

He said SNE has been com­pleted for the dialysis and trau­ma centre at Dunyapur

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1683521356.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023