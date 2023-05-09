ADB to help Pakistan to build climate-resilient infrastructure

Asian Development Bank (ADB) has expressed its strong commitment to help Pakistan to build the much-needed climate-resilient infrastructure.

The assurance was given by the Bank's Director General of Central and West Asia Department Yevgeniy Zhukov while talking to APP in the South Korean city of Incheon.

He said a lot of work is being done in the flood-emergency-related assistance and the focus would be not only on repairing the damages caused by last year’s floods but also on making the structures flood-resilient.

Pakistan is facing over thirty billion dollars in losses after the devastating floods caused by heavy rains last year and fearing the same situation in the coming months.

It will be a great assistance by one of the world’s top financial institutions to Pakistan to strengthen its economy.