Afghan soil not to be allowed to use against any other country: Muttaqi

ISLAMABAD - Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Monday said that Pakistan, Afghanistan and China have agreed in their trilateral meeting in Islamabad that “no country will allow its ground and airspace to be used against each other.”

Addressing a distinguished gathering at Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), Amir Khan Muttaqi said there are no terror outfits in Afghanistan. “Afghanistan is committed not to allow anyone to use its territory against any other country including Pakistan.”

He said Kabul has done whatever it could to facilitate Pakistan and TTP talks however it didn’t make progress. He called upon Pakistan to hold talks with TTP to resolve issues with them.

“We do not want any bloodshed and unrest on the land of Pakistan,” he said.

Amir Muttaqi said there is huge trade potential between Pakistan and Afghanistan which needs to be promoted and extended to central Asia. He said Afghan economy is growing and government has successfully presented two budgets.

During his welcome remarks, Director General ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood underscored the importance of Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s visit to Pakistan and highlighted the uniqueness of the Pakistan-Afghanistan relationship in view of the indissoluble bonds between the two peoples.

“There are no other two countries in the region that have so much in common as Pakistan and Afghanistan do, which makes positive mutual engagement a matter not of choice, but of necessity,” he said. Sohail Mahmood recalled the events since 15 August 2021 and Pakistan’s steps bilaterally, regionally and internationally to support the fraternal people of Afghanistan including through humanitarian and economic support, facilitation of bilateral trade and transit trade, and regulated cross-border movement. He also highlighted the international community’s expectations from the Afghan Interim authorities including inclusivity, human rights of all citizens of Afghanistan, and counter- terrorism actions.

While expressing his views, Afghan Acting Foreign Minister recalled his previous visit to ISSI and said that since then, much had changed and many of the pessimistic analyses had proved to be wrong.

He went on to say that the Interim Afghan government had overcome several challenges and that its first order of business was to convey to the region and beyond the desire to form a “new foreign policy” based on cooperative dialogue and joint ventures.

He added that the government had been able to make the region’s decades-long aspiration of connectivity a reality, and not only Afghanistan but the entire region, particularly the CARs, could reap the benefits of this policy.

Amir Muttaqi further highlighted that despite facing numerous challenges after assuming power the Interim Afghan government had been able to attain progress in numerous fields. Contrary to the last twenty years, it was the first time in decades that Afghanistan was funding its national budget without any foreign assistance and loans. The country’s focus had not just been on its own economy but it was also continuously striving to increase regional connectivity and energy cooperation through mega projects like TAPI, CASA-1000, Trans-Afghan railways, and connecting South Asia to Central Asia through Afghanistan thus paving the way for greater integration.

Speaking about Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations, Muttaqi said that ties between the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan have been sacrificed in the past, resulting in the loss of a lot of opportunities. He said both countries have been facing similar challenges over the past two years; even though the manifestations were different, the pain was common for both. He was of the view that his administration was determined to turn these challenges into opportunities and take firm steps that help integrate the two economies, so that there can be “cascading effects.” He added that the two countries should leverage their God-given opportunities to build their future.

Responding to questions regarding women’s rights, Mutaqqi said that female education was neither un-Islamic nor banned permanently; the decree was only suspended till the second order.

Afghan Acting Foreign Minister also responded to a number of questions regarding terrorism and TTP. He categorically reaffirmed that Afghanistan will never allow its territory to be used against any country, including Pakistan.

He said that the request to resolve the issue through dialogue as well may also be considered.

While commenting on the recently- concluded Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ dialogue between China, Pakistan and Afghanistan, he said that they had held important deliberations where the three sides agreed on not allowing any individual, group or party to use their territories to harm and threaten regional security and interests or conduct terrorist actions and activities. The event was attended by a large number of former diplomats, members of Islamabad- based Diplomatic Corps, academics, researchers, representatives of civil society, and print and electronic media.