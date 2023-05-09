Ali Nadim wins Lahore Gymkhana Monthly Medal Golf title

LAHORE-Ali Nadim, who plays to a handicap of seven, outperformed several established golf champions to emerge as the winner of the gross category in the Lahore Gymkhana Monthly Medal Golf Tournament, sponsored by Rafi Group, here at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Monday.

Ali Nadim’s consistent performance throughout the 18 holes earned him the top honors with a score of gross 73. Salman Jehangir, a top national player, secured the runner-up position with a gross score of 75, followed by Ahmed Zafar Hayat with a gross score of 76. In the amateur net category, Danish Javed was winner with a score of net 70 while other notable performances were Mansoor A Khan and Farooq A Khan.

Ayan Bashir won the juniors category, while Faiz Khan secured the runner-up position. In the ladies’ category, Aisha Moazzam and Minaa Zainab took the first and second gross positions, respectively. Sobia Waseem and Bela Azam secured the first gross and second net positions, respectively. In the veterans category, Asad Hameed and Javed A Khan secured the first and second gross positions, respectively, while Khawaja Rizwan and Dr Jawad Sajid Khan secured the first and second net positions, respectively.

In the seniors category, Najam Hafeez and Omar Zia secured the first and second gross positions, respectively, while Dr Arshad Mehmood and Khawaja Adeel Aslam won the first and second net positions, respectively. In the end, the top performers were awarded prizes by Sheikh Abdul Sami of Rafi Group and Shaukat Javed, Convenor Golf, in the presence of families and competing players.