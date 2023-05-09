Allegations against intelligence officers sans any proof will not be tolerated: PM

ISLAMABAD - Responding to the allegations levelled by PTI Chairman Im­ran Khan against a senior army officer, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said that allegations sans evidence against senior intelligence of­ficers would not be tolerated any more.

“Imran Niazi's act of ma­ligning & threatening #Paki­stanArmy & our Intelligence agencies is highly condem­nable. His allegations without any proof against Major Gen­eral Faisal Naseer (DGC ISI) & officers of intel agencies will not be tolerated” PM Shehbaz Sharif tweeted on Monday.

Also, Minister for Informa­tion and Broadcasting Marri­yum Aurangzeb on Monday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf Chairman Imran Khan to better produce evidence ei­ther before police or courts in­stead of resorting to hurling allegations against others.

Reacting to Imran Khan’s statement about the rights of citizens in the country, she said the PTI chief could not get his rights through his Twitter handle or by holding rallies.

He would have to either go to courts or police stations and present evidence there if he wanted action against any­body, she added. “Rights are only given under the law and the Constitution,” she said while terming Imran Khan an “impostor”. She said Imran Khan had a track record of lev­elling accusations against oth­ers whether it was related to the cypher, the regime change conspiracy against his government or 35 punc­tures, but he failed to pro­duce evidence in every mat­ter. Whether the law and the Constitution allowed any­body to hurl such allegations against others, she ques­tioned.