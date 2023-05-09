Tuesday, May 09, 2023
ANF arrests 10 'drug peddlers' during countrywide operations

Web Desk
11:35 PM | May 09, 2023
The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) claimed on Monday to have arrested 10 drug peddlers during operations in different cities.

ANF officials said 190,000 drug pills and more than 2.5 kg of ice were recovered during operations. In one such operation, 115 kg of hashish and four capsules filled with heroin were recovered, the officials added.

Raids were conducted in cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Kala Shah Kaku, Bajaur and Qilla Saifullah. Legal actions have been initiated against the suspects under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

