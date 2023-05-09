Anti-encroachment operation starts

LAHORE - Anti-Encroachment Operation has kicked off from Katchery Bazaar whereas under-construction Parking Plaza outside Chiniot Bazaar is made functional in the same condition to facilitate the masses with parking facility. Chief Officer Munici­pal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) Muhammad Zubair Watoo set up a lane in Katchery Bazaar and made repeated announcement to remove en­croachment voluntarily. Later, he issued orders for confiscation of entire material of encroach­ment and said that the shopkeepers should park their vehicles at Zail Ghar parking site or Parking Plaza Chiniot Bazaars, otherwise, their parked vehicles would also be lifted and impounded. He also appealed the shopkeepers for cooperation in anti-encroachment drive so that it could be made successful as it is beneficial for all people. He also set up a camp in Katchery Bazaar to inform and guide the shopkeepers and the buyers about the anti-encroachment operation and organized parking system. He said that anti encroachment operation would be expanded up to eight bazaars around clock tower so that the downtown area could be made encroachment-free for restoring true beauty of the city.