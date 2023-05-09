Army's legal recourse advice a welcome move: Asad Umar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has welcomed the Pakistan Army advice for PTI chief Imran Khan to adopt legal recourse instead of accusing the senior military official without having any proof.

PTI's Secretary-General Asad Umar was in agreement with the military’s statement for a legal recourse.

His statement came after the army came down hard on the former prime minister for his ‘irresponsible and fabricated allegations’ against a senior serving military officer.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said in a statement that PTI chairman had levelled highly irresponsible and baseless allegations against a serving senior military officer without any evidence.

Replying to the ISPR’s statement, Umar in a Twitter statement said, “I ‘totally’ agree with the ISPR that a legal recourse should be taken to resolve the allegations.”

“The institution supporting that legal recourse would be a very positive step forward,” the former PTI minister added.

The senior PTI leader claimed that Khan had tried to adopt legal action by filing a first information report (FIR) and approaching the Supreme Court against the senior intelligence officer.

Totally agree with ISPR that a legal recourse should be taken to resolve the allegations . Imran khan has tried to do that by filing an FIR and approaching the supreme court. The institution supporting that legal recourse would be a very positive step forward #BehindYouSkipper — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 8, 2023

The former prime minister had claimed that a senior military officer, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah were behind assassination attempt on him on November 3, 2022, however, he did not provide any proof and evidence.

The military’s chief spokesperson further said: “We ask the political leader concerned to make recourse to legal avenues and stop making false allegations. The institution reserves the right to take legal course of action against patently false and malafide statements and propaganda.”

The PTI chief had said that he, as a citizen, had the right to nominate those he felt were responsible for assassination attacks on me. He asked that why he was denied his legal and constitutional right to register an FIR.