Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Arrest of Imran not big issue: Kundi

Web Desk
10:47 PM | May 09, 2023
Secretary Information Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said the arrest of PTI Chief Imran Khan was not a big issue as he had been arrested on the orders of the court.

He said in the past the top leadership of PPP including Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto were also arrested and faced the courts.

He said that after the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari raised the slogan of ‘Pakistan Khappay’ (we want Pakistan) to save the country and did not issue negative statements like that of Imran Khan.

He said that the arrest of Imran Khan did not mean that the PTI workers come out on roads and damage public and private properties.

