Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Bilawal asks new envoy to resolve Pak expats’ problems in KSA

Staff Reporter
May 09, 2023
ISLAMABAD     -     Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday directed Am­bassador-designate to the King­dom of Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq that the problems of Pa­kistanis living in the KSA should be resolved on a priority basis. Talking to Ambassador Ahmad Farooq, who called on him here, the minister said Pakistanis living all over the world, including those in Saudi Arabia, were the coun­try’s assets. He said Pakistan at­tached great importance to its re­lations with the brotherly country. The foreign minister expressed best wishes for Ahmad Farooq for his new responsibilities.

