Tuesday, May 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Blasts near Golden Temple trigger panic in Indian Punjab

Blasts near Golden Temple trigger panic in Indian Punjab
Agencies
May 09, 2023
International, Newspaper

AMRITSAR (INDIA)    -    A second blast in 36 hours rocked the area around the Sikh holy site of the Golden Temple in India’s Amritsar city on Monday, police said.

Authorities said that one person was injured. The previous blast late Satur­day night, which police said they were still investi­gating, also left at least one person wounded in the city, in the Sikh-majority northern state of Punjab.Punjab’s director general of police said a terrorism angle had not been ruled out, and preliminary inves­tigations suggested a crude device had been used. 

“Blast occurred when a thread was pulled acci­dentally by a passerby,” said Gaurav Yadav. “The container fell down and it went off.” The Golden Temple -- a gleaming ed­ifice in a large artificial pond -- is revered by Sikhs the world over. But it has been the scene of violence in the past, most notably when Indian special forces stormed it in 1984 to re­move Sikh militants. Devo­tees told AFP that officials arrived soon after the ear­ly morning blast on Mon­day -- when hundreds of people would have been at the shrine -- to collect fo­rensic samples. 

1st DIG Police Abdul Aleem Billoo Shaheed Basketball from today

“Such happenings are creating panic,” said wor­shipper Jasbir Singh Patti, who visits the temple daily. “It is time for the police ad­ministration to act swiftly to present the truth before the public.” Several win­dows cracked in the blast in the same area on Satur­day -- a day when around 200,000 people typically visit the site.

In March, a manhunt was launched in Punjab to arrest a firebrand Sikh separatist that sparked protests and vandalism among the diaspora. 

It was unclear if the lat­est blasts were linked.

Thousands of officers were deployed in the northern state and mobile internet was cut off for days in the effort to locate Amritpal Singh, 30, who was arrested last month. 

Singh rose to promi­nence calling for a sepa­rate Sikh homeland known as Khalistan, the struggle for which sparked dead­ly violence in India in the 1980s and 1990s.

Nadal missing Roland Garros would be ‘brutal’ for tennis, says Federer

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1683521356.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023