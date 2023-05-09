Blasts near Golden Temple trigger panic in Indian Punjab

AMRITSAR (INDIA) - A second blast in 36 hours rocked the area around the Sikh holy site of the Golden Temple in India’s Amritsar city on Monday, police said.

Authorities said that one person was injured. The previous blast late Satur­day night, which police said they were still investi­gating, also left at least one person wounded in the city, in the Sikh-majority northern state of Punjab.Punjab’s director general of police said a terrorism angle had not been ruled out, and preliminary inves­tigations suggested a crude device had been used.

“Blast occurred when a thread was pulled acci­dentally by a passerby,” said Gaurav Yadav. “The container fell down and it went off.” The Golden Temple -- a gleaming ed­ifice in a large artificial pond -- is revered by Sikhs the world over. But it has been the scene of violence in the past, most notably when Indian special forces stormed it in 1984 to re­move Sikh militants. Devo­tees told AFP that officials arrived soon after the ear­ly morning blast on Mon­day -- when hundreds of people would have been at the shrine -- to collect fo­rensic samples.

“Such happenings are creating panic,” said wor­shipper Jasbir Singh Patti, who visits the temple daily. “It is time for the police ad­ministration to act swiftly to present the truth before the public.” Several win­dows cracked in the blast in the same area on Satur­day -- a day when around 200,000 people typically visit the site.

In March, a manhunt was launched in Punjab to arrest a firebrand Sikh separatist that sparked protests and vandalism among the diaspora.

It was unclear if the lat­est blasts were linked.

Thousands of officers were deployed in the northern state and mobile internet was cut off for days in the effort to locate Amritpal Singh, 30, who was arrested last month.

Singh rose to promi­nence calling for a sepa­rate Sikh homeland known as Khalistan, the struggle for which sparked dead­ly violence in India in the 1980s and 1990s.