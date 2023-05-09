Tuesday, May 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Bribe system in our society  

May 09, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Bribery is one of the most, if not the most, common forms of corruption in Pakistan. It can take various forms from kickbacks for awarding contracts, preferential appointments, or just a simple bundle of cash in an envelope. It is prevalent throughout all levels of our state system, with the lowest-ranked traffic police officers often being bribed by motorists to overlook violations. Both those who give and accept bribes are equally guilty. They are violating the law and undermining the proper functioning of our institutions. We need to develop better mechanisms to track, identify and punish bribery.

SANAULLAH,

Lahore.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1683521356.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023