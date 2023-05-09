BTTN organises seminar on constraints in Pakistan’s Social, Economic, Political progress

QUETTA - Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) organized a seminar titled “Constraints in Pakistan’s Social, Economic and Political Development - Way Forward” at Balochistan Uni­versity of Information Technology Engineering and Management Sci­ences (BUITEMS) Quetta on Monday. Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar was the chief guest at the seminar. Former Governor Owais Ahmed Ghani, Assistant Professor Area Study Center the University of Balochistan Dr. Jahanzaib Baloch, Director Institute of Historical and Social Research Dr. Syed Jafar Ahmed, Assistant Professor Department of Geography and the Regional Plan­ning University of Balochistan Dr. Sanaullah Panizai, retd. Secretary Mehfooz Ali Khan presented their re­search papers. Which they discussed the social, economic and political is­sues facing Pakistan and presented their technical suggestions about the causes and solutions of the ob­stacles encountered in this regard. Ali Sarwar Naqvi, Asif Durrani, Qazi Khalilullah (retd) Ambassadors of Pakistan and Awais Ahmed Ghani, former Governor of Balochistan and KPK chaired the various sessions of the seminar and presented their pa­pers and also answered the various questions of the participants. Ear­lier, the Head of BTTN Agha Ahmed Gul welcomed the guests and high­lighted the aims and objectives of the seminar. A large number of uni­versity students, faculty members and think tanks from various fields participated in the seminar. Later, Governor Balochistan thanked the participants and distributed honor­ary shields among them.