Changing Geopolitics

After recognising the plight of Syrians who have been embroiled in war for the past decade, and the counterproductive nature of isolationist policies, the Arab League decided to reinstate Syria’s membership. The move came especially after conditions in Syria worsened due to the devastating earthquake that killed thousands across the country. Reminded of the importance of saving humanity, such a step is bound to not only normalise relations in the Middle East but promote agreements through which long-lasting peace can be secured.

It was 10 years ago that the Arab League suspended Syria’s membership after President Bashar al-Assad ordered a crackdown against protesters. This event proved to be a catalyst of further unrest, ultimately plunging Syria into a deadly civil war that has killed half a million people and displaced more than 23 million. Multiple solutions were employed to put pressure upon Assad’s regime but none proved to be successful; most invited more division, resistance, resentment and above all, violence. It was only recently that tensions reduced after all attention was diverted towards the earthquake and ensuring that civilians are made a priority. Providing a steady and politically stable environment is part of that requirement and accordingly, China brokered the re-establishment of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Now with the Arab League voting to have Syria back, there is hope that slowly solutions will be figured out to each of Syria’s problems.

On the other hand, Syrians themselves are worried about what this means for the political process that was already underway in the country. There have been multiple rounds of negotiation that demanded Assad to step down, a move he has been resisting. Political opposition groups are not willing to budge; neither is the government. But the League hopes that having Syria back will mean that the scope for reviving these attempts at forging an understanding will increase exponentially. And given the extent to which most Middle Eastern countries want to reduce US influence in the region, one can be sure of the fact that they will engage with this conflict with the dedication it deserves.

In doing so, there are a few key factors that will help de-escalate tensions immensely; enabling the return of immigrants and providing them with the means to re-establish themselves in their home country. Furthermore, a direct line of contact is essential for quick and immediate communication. Lastly, the government has also promised that it will aid efforts against the sale of illegal drugs and weaponry.