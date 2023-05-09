China’s growing influence to bring stability in region: Experts

ISLAMABAD - Chinese diplomacy is asserting itself, and it is essential for balancing the world’s political order. Pakistan is a sincere partner in these efforts and believes that China’s growing influence will bring peace and stability in the region.

This was stated by Amir Rana, Director of Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), while commenting on China’s critical role in promoting the resumption of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, thus opening a landmark adjustment of tension and resolution in the Middle East.

The rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia is a testimonial of China’s rising influence in the Middle East. Restoring the diplomatic ties between the two countries will help reduce sectarian tensions in the Muslim world and provide an opportunity for economic and political cooperation.

The agreement will provide immediate and long-term humanitarian, economic, and political dividends for the Middle East region and the world.

It is early to say that Pakistan and India can move in the same direction and resume dialogue. However, in a recent interview with Gwadar Pro, such events certainly inspire the nations at the odd, said Amir Rana.

He believes Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s attending the meeting of the SCO Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs held in India on May 5 was a result of China’s push. It was the first visit to India by a Pakistani foreign minister in more than a decade and indeed a promising development, thanks to China and Russia’s facilitation of this channel.

Speaking at the SCO Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang pointed out that today’s world faces multiple crises and challenges, including the resurgence of the Cold War, the surge of unilateral protectionism, and the rise of hegemonism and power politics.

Participants spoke highly of the SCO’s contribution to regional security and development as an important platform for regional cooperation. They agreed to strengthen security cooperation and jointly combat terrorism, separatism, drug production and trafficking, and cyber crimes.

In a meeting with Qin on May 5 in Islamabad, President Arif Alvi stressed that Pakistan would make every effort to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel and institutions in Pakistan and is ready to work with China for peace and reconstruction in Afghanistan.

The number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan has increased statistically, with several major attacks in a row having an adverse impact. Amir noted that most of the attacks had been confined to the border areas with Afghanistan, which have been effectively dealt with by Pakistan’s security services.

He underlined that “as an all-weather strategic partnership, China and Pakistan have growing trust in each other. Both sides are making unremitting efforts through ongoing dialogue and cooperation such as joint anti-terrorism exercises and research by think tanks to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel in Pakistan, especially engineers working on CPEC projects.”

Amir added that the meeting between the foreign ministers of China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan in Islamabad reflected the commitment by China and Pakistan to play their role as United Nations’ mandate.

The Chinese FM tried to convince the Afghans to fulfil their commitment to fighting terrorism and political reconciliation seriously. China is committed to advancing the trilateral dialogue and cooperation between China, Afghanistan, and Pakistan based on equity, pragmatic friendship, and mutual benefit principles.

Responding to a question, he said that all emerging developments indicate that instead of engaging with Pakistan on managing border security and countering terrorism, the Taliban-led government appears more interested in strengthening its economic and trade relations with the countries in the region, including Pakistan.

While that is a genuine policy priority of the Taliban, their adamant attitude on the issue of TTP may only influence Pakistan in support of broadening engagement with Afghanistan in other areas, especially with progress on Pakistan’s immediate concerns and sensitivities.

China is actively implementing a Global Security Initiative and nurturing a new order in international relations. Pakistan is a partner of China in the global security initiative and has actively expanded security cooperation among BRI countries.

“By expanding security cooperation, a range of traditional problems facing Pakistan, including food security, climate security, and defence security, will be effectively alleviated,” Amir added.