CM Murad thanks people for believing in PPP in LG polls

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his gratitude to the people of the province for reposing their confidence in the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in local bodies elections and said that now the mayors of metropolitan and municipal corporations, including Karachi and chairmanships of other district councils would be ‘Jiyalas’ of Shaheed Mohterma Benazir Bhutto.

“I am thankful to the people of Karachi for acknowledging the services of the PPP government in Sindh by voting it for the local bodies,” he said.

In a statement issued from the CM House on Monday said that the people of the province have expressed confidence in Pakistan People’s Party during the local bodies election for which he thanked them.

Murad Ali Shah also extended congratulations to former President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and party workers for taking a landslide victory in the local bodies election in Sindh.

He said the people from Kashmore to Karachi and Karachi to Tharparkar have voted for PPP in the local bodies election.

“Your confidence in our party is the manifestation of the services our party and the government have been rendering to the people without discrimination,” he said.

The CM said that the first and utmost task was the restoration of law and order in Karachi which had affected all kinds of activities, including social, educational, and business. “After the restoration of law and order, we started the reconstruction of roads, underpasses, flyovers, and stormwater drains,” he said.

He said that he has been fighting for the rights of the people of the province since the NFC award, water share, census, and development projects in the federal PSDP. “Our leaders have laid their lives for the rights of the people and democracy,” he said. He said that during heavy rains and floods, he, his ministers, and elected representatives remained with the affected people and served them.

“We have fulfilled our promise of supporting growers in planting Rabi Crop for which financial assistance has been made for purchasing certified wheat seed,” he said and added that financial assistance was being given to the people who lost their houses in the recent floods.

The CM said that Pakistan Peoples Party’s ‘Jiyalas’ would be Mayors of Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, and the chairmen of all the district councils in the province would also be Shaheed Mohterma Benazir Bhutto’s workers.