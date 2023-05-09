Commissioner issues 3-day deadline for removal of encroachments from bazaars

Rawalpindi-Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattah has directed authorities concerned to give three days’ deadline to all the shopkeepers for removing encroachment around their business spot or else criminal cases should be registered against the violators.

He also said that fines should be imposed against those shopkeepers who failed in obeying government orders besides cancelling their business licences.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division issued these directions while addressing a meeting held to review the performance of civic bodies regarding removal of encroachments. The meeting was also attended by President Anjuman-e-Tajran Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Sharjil Mir, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Chaudhry Amjad and other officers.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha said that illegal encroachments and parking problems in Rawalpindi, especially along Murree Road and in Raja Bazaar has been giving nightmares to locals. Despite the district government, police and traffic police launching crackdown against the vendors and shopkeepers who have illegally grabbed public spaces to run their business, there is hardly any change in the area, he said.

He added that encroachment drives would not solve the problem until authorities keep a regular check on the encroachers.

He said that the district government had launched a successful operation against encroachment and second phase is beings started to clean the roads and bazaars for public and traffic movement. He said that the district government would carry out operation against encroachments in the second phase in areas of Bazaar Talwaran, Bara Bazaar, Sabzi Mandi and China Market. Commissioner hinted that operation on Murree Road and in Commercial Market to be sped up in upcoming days.

“The deadline given to shopkeepers had expired and the authorities concerned would not show any mercy to them,” he said.

Notices should be issued to those shopkeepers found involved in encroaching public places, he said, adding that strict action should be taken against those shopkeepers who had provided electricity connection to vendors and hand push cart owners. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division said that FIRs should also be registered against the violators and he wanted to see the roads and streets of Rawalpindi free of encroachments.