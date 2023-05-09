Convention commemorating golden jubilee of Pakistan’s Constitution begins today

ISLAMABAD - A two-day international parliamentary convention titled “My Constitution - Guarantee of My Freedoms” will commence today in Islamabad to celebrate the golden jubilee of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, enacted on April 10, 1973.
The event is the culmination of a month-long celebration orchestrated by the National Assembly under the leadership of Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf. The convention will be attended by distinguished political leaders, legal experts, and civil society representatives from more than 17 countries, including Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, United Republic of Tanzania, Kenya, Oman, and Iran, along with Pakistani parliamentarians from the United States and the United Kingdom.
The opening session will be followed by a plenary session chaired by Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on “Separation of Powers: Balancing Executive, Legislative, and Judicial Functions,” which will be followed by three simultaneous breakout sessions on various constitutional issues. The first day will conclude with a plenary session chaired by Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, on “Balancing Executive, Legislative, and Judicial Functions: Ensuring Separation of Powers.” The second day will begin with a plenary session on “Constitution in the Age of Crises: Navigating Challenges” and three simultaneous breakout sessions on fundamental rights, constitution and courts, and constitution and economic justice.