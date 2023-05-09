Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Convention commemorating golden jubilee of Pakistan's Constitution begins today

Convention commemorating golden jubilee of Pakistan’s Constitution begins today
Our Staff Reporter
May 09, 2023
ISLAMABAD    -    A two-day international parliamentary convention titled “My Constitution - Guarantee of My Freedoms” will commence today in Islamabad to celebrate the golden jubilee of the Constitution of the Islamic Re­public of Pakistan, enacted on April 10, 1973. 

The event is the culmination of a month-long celebration orchestrated by the National Assembly under the leadership of Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf. The convention will be attended by distinguished political leaders, legal experts, and civil society rep­resentatives from more than 17 countries, including Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Kyrgyz Republic, Ta­jikistan, United Republic of Tanzania, Kenya, Oman, and Iran, along with Pakistani parliamentarians from the United States and the United Kingdom.

The opening session will be followed by a plenary session chaired by Speaker Raja Per­vez Ashraf on “Separation of Powers: Balancing Executive, Legislative, and Judicial Functions,” which will be followed by three simultaneous breakout sessions on various constitutional is­sues. The first day will conclude with a plenary session chaired by Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, on “Balancing Executive, Legislative, and Judicial Functions: Ensuring Separation of Powers.” The second day will begin with a plenary session on “Constitution in the Age of Crises: Navigating Challenges” and three simultaneous breakout sessions on fundamental rights, constitution and courts, and constitution and economic justice.

Our Staff Reporter

