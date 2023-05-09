Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders in section-144 FIR

ISLAMABAD - A lower court on Monday ac­cepted the interim bails of PTI’s leaders including Ali Nawaz Awan, Aamer Mu­ghal and Raja Khurram in FIR registered under sec­tion-144 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and stopped the police from arresting them till next date. Addi­tional District and Session Judge Sikandar Khan heard the bail petition of PTI leaders. The petitioners’ lawyer adopted the stance that there were no proof against the petitioners for committing the crime and prayed the court to grant them pre-arrest bails. The court accepted the peti­tions had granted bail to them against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 each while serving notices to the Is­lamabad police. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till May 12.