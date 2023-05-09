Tuesday, May 09, 2023
DC hails revival of numberdars system

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 09, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-DC Attock Rao Atif Raza has said that revival of numberdars system at village level will bring a positive change in resolving different issues including improvement in law and order situation and controlling different crimes. He said this while having a special meeting with Chairman Executive Committee Punjab and general secretary Numbardars Association Malik Khalid Mehmood. On the occasion DPO Attock Ghayas Gul, District president Numbardars Association Sheikh Arif Rafiq and others were also present. DC said, Numbardars system being revived to bring improvement especially in revenue matters. DC emphasized upon the office bearers of Numbardars Association to play their vital role in controlling hoarding of wheat.

