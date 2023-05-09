Decreased Financing

This year’s budget is expected to be tight, given our difficult fiscal position. In this scenario, the federal government is now reportedly considering discontinuing the financing of provincial development projects. The new Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) will only prioritise strategic sectors, and development may be the first financial commitment to be cut in the next budget. This has consequences for employment, future business investments and economic long-term growth.

The proposed cap on provincial development is another unsurprising indication of the scarce resources in our country. This resource crunch has been consistent over recent fiscal years and is further constrained this year. Last year, the government decided not to fund provincial uplift schemes, and this year’s debt servicing costs have risen to over Rs. 3.5 trillion in just the first nine months of the fiscal year. Therefore, while this cut is not the first time this has happened, it is disappointing nonetheless.

A reduction in fiscal resources and revenue immediately impacts development spending, and the tug-of-war between resources allocated to the provinces and the federal government is an ongoing issue. The governments of Punjab and KP have previously accused the centre of withholding their share of resources. Moreover, after last year’s floods, Pakistan’s development spending fell by almost 45 percent in FY23, and the interim arrangement with the IMF has limited development spending to less than 20 percent.

These factors, coupled with increased overall expenditures that surpassed last year’s budget targets, have adversely impacted the country’s long-term development trajectory. There are already fears of an unemployment crisis, and the reduction in development funds will have far-reaching ramifications for the country’s future development. It is crucial to recognise the negative effects of less development in a country and prioritise interventions in this area to ensure sustained growth. However, this is also a compromising situation for the centre as the situation allows for very less concessions on development spending. It is unfortunate that the situation has gotten this dire and the long-term effects of this decision must be anticipated at least.